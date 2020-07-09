Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $864,000 Position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JTD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of JTD stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

