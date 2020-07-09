Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,605,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,407,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

