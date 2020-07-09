Axa Acquires 61,200 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 43.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 198,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1,174.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

