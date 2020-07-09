Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 1,333 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.17% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

