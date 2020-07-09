Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Unifi by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $36,736.00. Insiders bought 21,865 shares of company stock valued at $255,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.