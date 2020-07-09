Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 19,994 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $12.82 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

