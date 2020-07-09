AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,813 Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRBK opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

