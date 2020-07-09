Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

LAC opened at $5.36 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

