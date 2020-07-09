Morgan Stanley Sells 143,828 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

