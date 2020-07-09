Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Separately, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSKR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

