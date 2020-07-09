South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of South Plains Financial worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

SPFI stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.45.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,875,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,800 shares of company stock worth $77,950. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

