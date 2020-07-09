AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $44,967.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,417,700 shares in the company, valued at $16,346,081. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Mead purchased 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $45,565.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,846 shares in the company, valued at $315,575.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,865 shares of company stock valued at $255,136. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UFI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $235.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

