Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 369,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 93,116 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

GRBK opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.