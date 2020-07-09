Jane Street Group LLC Invests $125,000 in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 2.00. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chefs` Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

