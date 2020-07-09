Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 28,583 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Associated Banc worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,083 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

