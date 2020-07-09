Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 24,657 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Westpac Banking Corp has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.