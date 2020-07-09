Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

