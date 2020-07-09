AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth $123,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of CLDR opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,176.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,304 shares of company stock worth $7,772,872. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

