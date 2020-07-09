AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 177.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of MeiraGTx worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $223,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,888,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $472,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $455.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.52. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

