Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

