69,632 Shares in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTN opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

