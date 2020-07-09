Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

SCU opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $710.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.17. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

