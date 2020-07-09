TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,000 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GAP were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in GAP by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.