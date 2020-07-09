Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,096 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $1,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

