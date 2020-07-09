Axa Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Axa cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,035 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 581,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 265.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

