Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,820 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 353,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,013,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

