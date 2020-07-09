Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of DCOM opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

