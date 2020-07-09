Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 140,740 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,719 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,356 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of CZR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

