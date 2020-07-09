State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 866 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of G-III Apparel Group worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.