AudioCodes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,451 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,082% compared to the average daily volume of 292 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $991.75 million, a PE ratio of 160.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 84,636 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,158,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 764,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.