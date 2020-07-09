Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. Nomura upped their target price on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.05.

MTCH opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 317.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

