CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.61.

CNX Resources stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CNX Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 299,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1,182.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 183,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 169,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

