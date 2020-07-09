Slang Worldwide’s (SLGWF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGWF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Slang Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.30.

Slang Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

