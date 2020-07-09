Slang Worldwide’s (SLGWF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGWF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Slang Worldwide has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.30.
Slang Worldwide Company Profile
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Slang Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slang Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.