EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $8,670,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Analyst Recommendations for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

