Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

