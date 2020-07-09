Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform under weight rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

SJR stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after buying an additional 158,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,193,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 326,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 43.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 300,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

