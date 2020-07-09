Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Roth Capital

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $98.01.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

