Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

LEG opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

