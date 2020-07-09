Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 482,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

