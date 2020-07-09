Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $235.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.47.

Wix.Com stock opened at $292.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.48. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $297.21. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -157.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,866,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,835,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

