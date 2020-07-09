Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.36.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

