SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $79.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

SE stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.38. SEA has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $126.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $3,737,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $7,253,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

