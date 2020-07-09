WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 143,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.