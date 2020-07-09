Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

IDRSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Idorsia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idorsia has an average rating of Buy.

Idorsia stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

