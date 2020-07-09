OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Commerzbank cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88.

