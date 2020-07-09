AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZEK. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.47.

NASDAQ AZEK opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

