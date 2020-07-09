Bank of America Begins Coverage on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $850.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $734.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $730.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $683.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.17. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $747.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

