Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDUS. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $657.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 153,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2,328.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,582 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,524,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

