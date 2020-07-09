Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Shares of ODFL opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $178.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

