Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Shares of ODFL opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $178.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Match Group Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
CNX Resources Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Slang Worldwide’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity
EXACT Sciences Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Fission Uranium’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright
Shaw Communications Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity
