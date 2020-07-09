XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE XPO opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.53.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

